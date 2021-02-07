Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) PT Raised to $5.75 at Desjardins

Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Desjardins from $5.50 to $5.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 36.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RSGUF. National Bank Financial upgraded Rogers Sugar from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Rogers Sugar from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Rogers Sugar from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Shares of Rogers Sugar stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93. Rogers Sugar has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $4.55.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.