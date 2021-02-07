Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 53.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,926.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 22,734 shares of company stock worth $402,320. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $965.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.72. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.42.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The business had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

