Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 47,922 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47,922 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of The ODP worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,894,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of The ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,397,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of The ODP by 638.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 58,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

The ODP stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.71. The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ODP. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The ODP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The ODP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

The ODP Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

