Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 41,183 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,183 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after buying an additional 18,820 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 7.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In related news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 310,478 shares in the company, valued at $11,953,403. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 116,365 shares of company stock worth $4,477,834 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF opened at $38.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $49.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.07.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

