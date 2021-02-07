Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 196 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conning Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,458,000. Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ULTA opened at $302.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.27, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $310.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.81.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,773,945.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.15.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

