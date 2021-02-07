Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 14,892.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,251,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,140 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,210,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,813 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10,954.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,689,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,724 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 556.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,552,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,777,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,343,000 after buying an additional 1,306,262 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

In related news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

