Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $752,000 Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 47.8% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,329,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $785,229,000 after purchasing an additional 753,466 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 59.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,199 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,036,000 after purchasing an additional 225,611 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 540,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $182,360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 9.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 469,886 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $158,408,000 after purchasing an additional 39,994 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 221.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 362,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $122,043,000 after purchasing an additional 249,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on COO. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.43.

COO opened at $386.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $366.31 and its 200 day moving average is $336.92. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.68 and a fifty-two week high of $391.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.45, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

