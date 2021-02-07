Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,808 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Flex were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,644,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,557,000 after purchasing an additional 69,839 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Flex by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,628,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,686,000 after purchasing an additional 599,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Flex by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,673,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,623,000 after purchasing an additional 103,634 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in Flex during the third quarter worth approximately $68,123,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Flex by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,768,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,121,000 after purchasing an additional 108,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $18.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $20.04.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Francois Barbier sold 57,255 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $977,915.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 14,040 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $271,533.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,530 shares of company stock worth $2,012,143. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

