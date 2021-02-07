RMPL Tops One Day Trading Volume of $27.00 (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. RMPL has a market capitalization of $641,631.20 and approximately $27.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RMPL token can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00002678 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, RMPL has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00052035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.26 or 0.00181624 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00064219 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00057780 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00074907 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00233489 BTC.

About RMPL

RMPL’s total supply is 742,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 619,289 tokens. The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io

RMPL Token Trading

RMPL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RMPL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

