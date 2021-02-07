RFG Advisory LLC Sells 872 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,767,000 after acquiring an additional 59,464 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1,578.3% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 22,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 21,338 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 27.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their price target on Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.45. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $112.60. The stock has a market cap of $166.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

