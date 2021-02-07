RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,550 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 92.9% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,004 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,041 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 162,807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $50,758,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 27.6% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 375,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,040,000 after buying an additional 81,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,488 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $324.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.15.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Argus cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

