RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 1,620 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 197.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,887,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,881,000 after buying an additional 1,918,278 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,722,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,358,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,142,000 after purchasing an additional 227,067 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,607,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,612,000 after purchasing an additional 188,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,410,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,953,000 after buying an additional 48,149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $32.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.28. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $32.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st.

