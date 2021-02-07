Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.96 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $30.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Graham bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $76,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,362. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO V Lance Mitchell bought 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $492,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $866,942.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

