Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolution Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit elusive frontier targets within notorious cancer pathways. Revolution Medicines Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $53.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $35.50. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 5,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $227,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,336 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $240,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,336 shares of company stock valued at $718,970.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

