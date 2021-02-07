Reviewing STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Skyworks Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STMicroelectronics 9.41% 12.69% 7.46% Skyworks Solutions 24.28% 21.36% 17.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Skyworks Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STMicroelectronics $9.56 billion 3.86 $1.03 billion $1.15 35.23 Skyworks Solutions $3.36 billion 8.79 $814.80 million $5.21 34.35

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Skyworks Solutions. Skyworks Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STMicroelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for STMicroelectronics and Skyworks Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STMicroelectronics 1 3 9 0 2.62 Skyworks Solutions 0 10 18 0 2.64

STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.46%. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus price target of $174.92, indicating a potential downside of 2.25%. Given STMicroelectronics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe STMicroelectronics is more favorable than Skyworks Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.6% of STMicroelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

STMicroelectronics pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Skyworks Solutions pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. STMicroelectronics pays out 12.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Skyworks Solutions pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Skyworks Solutions has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Skyworks Solutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats STMicroelectronics on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products. The Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group segment provides custom and general purpose analog ICs; smart power products for industrial, computer, and personal electronics markets; touch screen controllers; wireline and wireless low power connectivity solutions for Internet of Things; power conversion products; metering solutions for smart grid; specialized imaging sensors and modules; and micro-electro-mechanical systems products for sensors or actuators. The Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segment offers general purpose and secure microcontrollers, electrically erasable programmable read-only memories, and digital application-specific integrated circuits; and aerospace and defense products, including components for microwave and millimeter wave. It also provides subsystems, assembly, and other services. The company sells its products through its distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. It has a strategic partnership with Sanken Electric Co., Ltd to develop intelligent power modules for high-voltage industrial and automotive products; and collaboration with Advantest Corporation on advanced automated test cell for IC testing. STMicroelectronics N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for use in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

