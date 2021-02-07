Reviewing INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) & Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY)

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) and Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Shanghai Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INDUS Realty Trust -11.27% -4.08% -1.34% Shanghai Industrial N/A N/A N/A

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Shanghai Industrial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INDUS Realty Trust $44.04 million 8.36 $3.67 million N/A N/A Shanghai Industrial $4.13 billion 0.37 $427.40 million N/A N/A

Shanghai Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than INDUS Realty Trust.

Dividends

INDUS Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Shanghai Industrial pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for INDUS Realty Trust and Shanghai Industrial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INDUS Realty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Shanghai Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shanghai Industrial has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.3% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Shanghai Industrial beats INDUS Realty Trust on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

Shanghai Industrial Company Profile

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. Its Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business. The company's Real Estate segment engages in property development activities, as well as invests in and operates a hotel. Its Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells cigarettes, packaging materials, and printed products; and offers printing services for tobacco, wine, pharmaceutical products, and high-end molded fiber packaging. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong and is considered as a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Company Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.