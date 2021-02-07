Reviewing Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) and Ceres Ventures (OTCMKTS:CEVE)

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) and Ceres Ventures (OTCMKTS:CEVE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group alerts:

4.2% of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Ceres Ventures shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and Ceres Ventures’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group $124.83 million 1.14 $19.72 million ($1.42) -4.26 Ceres Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ceres Ventures.

Profitability

This table compares Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and Ceres Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group -27.45% -21.97% -10.42% Ceres Ventures N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and Ceres Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ceres Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.76%. Given Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group is more favorable than Ceres Ventures.

Volatility and Risk

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a beta of -0.92, indicating that its stock price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceres Ventures has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ceres Ventures beats Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments. The company also provides general healthcare and other aesthetic medical services, such as internal medicine, urology, gynecology, and obstetrics treatment services, as well as dentistry, dermatology, and hair loss treatment services. It operates 25 treatment centers in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Ceres Ventures Company Profile

Ceres Ventures, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of clean technologies for the remediation of polluted water, soil, and air. Its technologies include BluFlow Nanoparticles, a proprietary system for formulating, producing, and deploying customizable absorbent nanoparticles to specific functionality for contaminant/chemical removal and extraction of valuable elements and compounds from water based solutions; BluFlow Advanced Ultrafiltration Technology, an automated process to recover water from waste or impure streams; and BluFlow Treatment System a water and wastewater treatment solution, which incorporates the BluFlow Nanoparticles and the BluFlow Advanced Ultrafiltration Technology to remove target elements, compounds, and pollutants, as well as purify water that may be suitable for reuse. Ceres Ventures, Inc.'s products are used in water and wastewater treatment and purification, contaminated groundwater treatment, industrial wastewater treatment, and valuable elements and compounds extraction applications. The company was formerly known as PhytoMedical Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Ceres Ventures, Inc. in November 2011. Ceres Ventures, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.