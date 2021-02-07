Revain (REV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $992.65 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Revain has a total market capitalization of $992.65 million and $7.90 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Revain has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00063548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $438.55 or 0.01145337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,422.49 or 0.06326754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00050887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00023379 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00017199 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00033194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

About Revain

Revain is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . The official website for Revain is revain.org . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

