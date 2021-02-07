Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Boston Scientific Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.42.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $43.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,799,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712,409 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,242 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,817,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,770 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,965,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,155,000 after purchasing an additional 231,354 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,413,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,050,000 after purchasing an additional 150,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,627 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

