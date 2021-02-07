Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Amazon.com, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will earn $9.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $11.07. William Blair also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2021 earnings at $12.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $10.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $38.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $10.98 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $9.46 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price target (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 target price (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,895.35.

AMZN opened at $3,352.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.16, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,215.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3,188.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $25,821,158.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after buying an additional 576,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after buying an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,795,877,000 after buying an additional 189,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

