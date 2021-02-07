Renishaw plc (RSW.L) (LON:RSW) PT Raised to GBX 6,600

Renishaw plc (RSW.L) (LON:RSW) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Renishaw plc (RSW.L) from GBX 4,350 ($56.83) to GBX 5,185 ($67.74) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,455.83 ($58.22).

Get Renishaw plc (RSW.L) alerts:

Shares of Renishaw plc (RSW.L) stock opened at GBX 6,155 ($80.42) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15,387.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,938.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,488.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Renishaw plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,234.51 ($29.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,375 ($83.29).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. Renishaw plc (RSW.L)’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Renishaw plc (RSW.L) Company Profile

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw plc (RSW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw plc (RSW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.