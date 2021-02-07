Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renault currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.63 and a beta of 1.97. Renault has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $9.73.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

