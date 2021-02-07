Remme (REM) Price Tops $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One Remme token can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Remme has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. Remme has a market cap of $4.52 million and $189,140.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00064008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $446.47 or 0.01150226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,511.89 or 0.06471271 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00052161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00017380 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00023283 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00033560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Remme is a dPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Remme is remme.io . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

