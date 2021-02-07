Remedent (OTCMKTS:REMI) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Remedent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REMI)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.15. Remedent shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 1,440 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.

About Remedent (OTCMKTS:REMI)

Remedent, Inc, through its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes oral care and cosmetic dentistry products. It primarily provides professional veneers and teeth whitening products for professional and over-the-counter use. The company offers River8, a prefab veneer that enables the dentist to find the right combination of teeth for a patient with minor reshaping.

