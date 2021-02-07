Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.08

Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.05. Reliability shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.

Reliability Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RLBY)

Reliability Incorporated, through its subsidiary, The Maslow Media Group, Inc, provides workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates through Employer of Record, Recruiting and Staffing, and Video and Multimedia Production segments. It offers employer of record services, including sourcing/recruiting qualified workers; state employment registration, background checks and drug screening, employee onboarding/offboarding, payroll processing, benefits offerings and administration, workers compensation claim management, employee relations, regulatory compliance, state/city mandated sick leave tracking, and on site workforce management.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliability Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliability and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.