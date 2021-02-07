Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Rekor Systems from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ REKR opened at $16.04 on Thursday. Rekor Systems has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.35.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rekor Systems will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rekor Systems (REKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.