Rebased Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week (REB2)

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Rebased token can now be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00003020 BTC on major exchanges. Rebased has a total market cap of $177,416.47 and approximately $959.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rebased has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00052207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00186622 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00063718 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00077378 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00230035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00046311 BTC.

About Rebased

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. Rebased’s official website is rebased.fi

Rebased Token Trading

Rebased can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rebased directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rebased should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rebased using one of the exchanges listed above.

