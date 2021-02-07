Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1,879.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,965,000 after acquiring an additional 468,352 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 164.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 487,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,587,000 after acquiring an additional 302,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,250,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,959,206,000 after acquiring an additional 244,870 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 195.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 367,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,305,000 after acquiring an additional 242,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,520,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,128,000 after acquiring an additional 194,972 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

NYSE:O opened at $61.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

