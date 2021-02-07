Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to post $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.81. Realty Income posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Realty Income.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

O traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.18. 1,577,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,406,889. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average is $61.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2345 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,369 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Realty Income by 1,879.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 468,352 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Realty Income by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 487,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,587,000 after purchasing an additional 302,606 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Realty Income by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 367,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,305,000 after purchasing an additional 242,799 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 1,672.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 233,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 220,074 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Read More: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realty Income (O)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.