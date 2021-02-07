Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ready Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.96.

NYSE RC opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $16.90.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Ready Capital had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 12.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

