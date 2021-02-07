RChain (REV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.61 Million

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 6th. One RChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. RChain has a market cap of $17.61 million and approximately $318,228.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RChain has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00063167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.66 or 0.01164483 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,416.29 or 0.06257427 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00051721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00022837 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00034022 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

About RChain

RChain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative

RChain Coin Trading

RChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

