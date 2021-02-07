Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) and Pope & Talbot (OTCMKTS:PTBTQ) Critical Review

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) and Pope & Talbot (OTCMKTS:PTBTQ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and Pope & Talbot, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rayonier Advanced Materials 0 0 3 0 3.00 Pope & Talbot 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rayonier Advanced Materials currently has a consensus target price of $4.55, indicating a potential downside of 44.51%. Given Rayonier Advanced Materials’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Rayonier Advanced Materials is more favorable than Pope & Talbot.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rayonier Advanced Materials and Pope & Talbot’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rayonier Advanced Materials $1.78 billion 0.29 -$22.45 million ($2.16) -3.80 Pope & Talbot N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pope & Talbot has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Volatility & Risk

Rayonier Advanced Materials has a beta of 3.88, suggesting that its stock price is 288% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pope & Talbot has a beta of 12.61, suggesting that its stock price is 1,161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.0% of Rayonier Advanced Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Rayonier Advanced Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Pope & Talbot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rayonier Advanced Materials and Pope & Talbot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rayonier Advanced Materials 1.24% -10.15% -2.35% Pope & Talbot N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Rayonier Advanced Materials beats Pope & Talbot on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers. The company also offers commodity products, such as commodity viscose used in woven applications, including rayon textiles for clothing and other fabrics, as well as in non-woven applications comprising baby wipes, cosmetic and personal wipes, industrial wipes, and mattress ticking; and absorbent materials consisting of fluff fibers that are used as an absorbent medium in disposable baby diapers, feminine hygiene products, incontinence pads, convalescent bed pads, industrial towels and wipes, and non-woven fabrics. In addition, it provides finished dimensional lumber for use in the construction of residential and multi-family homes, light industrial, and commercial facilities, as well as in the home repair and remodel markets. Further, the company offers paperboards for packaging, printing documents, brochures, promotional materials, paperback books or catalog covers, file folders, tags, and tickets; high-yield pulps to produce paperboard and packaging products, printing and writing papers, and various other paper products; and newsprint, a paper grade used to print newspapers, advertising materials, and other publications. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Pope & Talbot

Pope & Talbot, Inc. engages in the provision of logging activities. The company was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.