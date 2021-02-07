RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RAA. Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €483.00 ($568.24) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €460.00 ($541.18) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Warburg Research set a €650.00 ($764.71) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €460.00 ($541.18) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €524.82 ($617.43).

Shares of RAA opened at €828.00 ($974.12) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €764.66 and its 200 day moving average is €665.86. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 12-month high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

