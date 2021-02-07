R Chad Prashad Sells 700 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) CEO R Chad Prashad sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $94,115.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,799,965.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

R Chad Prashad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, R Chad Prashad sold 1,706 shares of World Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $222,035.90.

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $130.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.40 and a 200-day moving average of $103.17. World Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $43.16 and a 1-year high of $170.98. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $897.13 million, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.79.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.56. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 524.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

