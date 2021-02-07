QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) (CVE:CXO) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) (CVE:CXO) traded down 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 16,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 35,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The firm has a market cap of C$14.78 million and a P/E ratio of -9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.59.

QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) Company Profile (CVE:CXO)

Colorado Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal assets include the North ROK, Hit, Kinaskan-Castle, KSP, and KingPin properties located in British Columbia.

