Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sysco were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Sysco by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 11,141.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 81,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 80,773 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 6.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 29.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $77.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $79.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.34 and its 200 day moving average is $66.55. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,100.99, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $5,477,804.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

