Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases 61 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 963 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intuit were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,281,000 after purchasing an additional 245,406 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,649,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,152,000 after purchasing an additional 99,012 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Intuit by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,570,000 after purchasing an additional 239,842 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Intuit by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,666,000 after purchasing an additional 282,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,452,000 after purchasing an additional 581,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $389.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $398.12. The firm has a market cap of $102.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $374.96 and its 200-day moving average is $342.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays started coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.33.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

