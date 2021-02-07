Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases 582 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,305 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEP. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,510 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 73,420 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,864 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NEP opened at $84.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.61. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.54 million. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -157.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.85.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

