Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $265,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $145.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Williams Financial Group started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

