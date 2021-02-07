Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires 396 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,571,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,115,354,000 after purchasing an additional 696,521 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 103.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,257,000 after acquiring an additional 695,284 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in American Tower by 574.9% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 697,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,606,000 after acquiring an additional 594,149 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in American Tower by 10.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,573,000 after acquiring an additional 476,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in American Tower by 73.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,102,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,645,000 after acquiring an additional 467,677 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.73.

American Tower stock opened at $232.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a market capitalization of $103.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

