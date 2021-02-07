QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.46% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.
QS stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.27. QuantumScape has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $132.73.
QuantumScape Company Profile
QuantumScape Corporation develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
