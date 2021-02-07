QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

QS stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.27. QuantumScape has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $132.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $1,198,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Lynch & Associates IN bought a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 25.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

