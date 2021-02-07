QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Lowered to $167.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $167.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Standpoint Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.81.

Shares of QCOM opened at $145.84 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.86. The stock has a market cap of $165.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

