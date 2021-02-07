QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Raised by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 167.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $2,816,401.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,738,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $145.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.86.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

