QuadrantProtocol Market Capitalization Tops $7.65 Million (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $7.65 million and $224,001.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00063385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $428.65 or 0.01128039 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,357.56 or 0.06204138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00050241 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00023451 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00016820 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00032498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,022,031 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

