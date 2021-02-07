QChi Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,783.00 (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. QChi has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $3,783.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QChi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0356 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QChi has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QChi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00063709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.01 or 0.01171465 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.68 or 0.06302118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00050847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00017143 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022897 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00033529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

QChi Token Profile

QChi (CRYPTO:QCH) is a token. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,342,714 tokens. The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi . QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

Buying and Selling QChi

QChi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QChi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QChi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.