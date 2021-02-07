Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Issued By Truist Securiti

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Warner Music Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WMG. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.06.

Shares of WMG opened at $37.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $17,289,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,265,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,017,000 after buying an additional 1,029,381 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Warner Music Group by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,212,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,940 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Warner Music Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,255,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 60,112 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Warner Music Group by 1,168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 793,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,798,000 after purchasing an additional 730,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,185,000. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.