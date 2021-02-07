Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Decreased by Analyst

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $5.66 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.72. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s FY2021 earnings at $8.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.93 EPS.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMG. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

SMG opened at $236.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.00. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $250.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,994.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $528,594.55. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,976 shares of company stock valued at $9,777,014. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.