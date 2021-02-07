Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Lithia Motors, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lithia Motors in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q3 2021 earnings at $5.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.83 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $7.01 EPS.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.42.

NYSE:LAD opened at $369.25 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $372.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $310.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 49,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,946,000 after acquiring an additional 612,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total transaction of $2,974,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total value of $3,709,112.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,465,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,512 shares of company stock worth $8,271,905. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

