Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Boosted by William Blair

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Eaton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. William Blair also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ETN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus boosted their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of ETN opened at $121.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eaton has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $130.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.33 and a 200 day moving average of $109.93.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Eaton by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,707,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,806,745,000 after purchasing an additional 106,499 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,831,000 after purchasing an additional 102,312 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Eaton by 6.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,560,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,175,000 after purchasing an additional 89,326 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

