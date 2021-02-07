Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Match Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. 140166 upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.55.

MTCH stock opened at $159.82 on Friday. Match Group has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.21. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of -242.15, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,120,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

